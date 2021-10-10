Sheriff’s Department looking for armed robbery suspect

Published 8:36 am Sunday, October 10, 2021

By Jeremy Pittari

An suspect is being sought by the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department after robbing the Family Dollar in Carriere at gunpoint Saturday night.

Maj. Marc Ogden said staff at the store called about armed robbery Saturday at 9:52 p.m.

Video footage shows a man enter the store wearing  face mask, dark jacket and black shorts walk into the Family Dollar located at 7352 Highway 11. After the man entered the store he produced a pistol and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, he fled on foot down Old Highway 11.

A K-9 unit was used to track the suspect, but the trail was lost along Smith Street near First Baptist Church of Carriere, so it is possible that the suspect was picked up by another individual, Ogden said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Pearl River County dispatch at

(601) 798-5528 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898,

 

More News

Gulfport Man Pleads Guilty to Drug and Firearm Charges

Meridian Man Sentenced to 27 Months in Prison for Being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Hancock County Man Sentenced to Over 21 Years in Prison for Shooting Federal Law Enforcement Officer

USM to Host Open House for Expanded Student Media Center

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar