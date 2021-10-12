Pearl River’s Tony Brown named MACCC Offensive Player of the Week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River football running back Tony Brown (Hurley; East Central) has been named the Mississippi Association of Colleges Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league recently announced.

In the Pearl River’s 55-7 victory over Holmes on Homecoming, Brown ran the ball 10 times for 229 yards and four touchdowns.

The 5-foot-9 running back had touchdown runs of 81, 76, 56 and four yards.

Brown’s 229 yards in one game put him second all-time, trailing just Mike Toefield’s 264 yards.

Against the Bulldogs, Pearl River set a school record by rushing for 534 yards, blowing past the previous high of 457 set in 1993.

Brown leads all Wildcat rushers this season with 447 yards and five touchdowns on 57 carries.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats return to action Thursday as archrival Jones College comes to town for the 91st edition of the “Cat Fight”. Kickoff at Dobie Holden Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

At halftime of the contest, men’s basketball and baseball will be recognized for their 2020-21 MACCC Championships.

TICKETS

Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to avoid lines. Tickets are available now and can be purchased at PRCCAthletics.com/tickets. General admission tickets can be purchased in advance for $8 or at the box office for $10.

TUNE IN

All Pearl River football games are livestreamed for free at PRCCMedia.com/gold. Fans who have Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV devices can also watch the Wildcat broadcasts by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app. stores.

Games will also be available over the air in Pearl River County by tuning into 1320 AM and 106.9 FM., in Columbia on WCJU 102.7 FM and 1450 AM, and in Hattiesburg on WHSY 105.9 FM and 950 AM. The radio broadcast is also available at WRJWRadio.com and by downloading the WRJW app.

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).