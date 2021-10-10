Pearl River rodeo puts on a show at West Alabama

LIVINGSTON, Ala. — The Pearl River rodeo team had a strong showing this past weekend in the West Alabama Rodeo, earning five top-5 finishes and a third overall finish for the women’s team. The men’s team placed seventh.

“We had a really good rodeo,” coach Frank Graves said. “The women’s team finished in third place overall which is really good because of the competition we had to go against. I had two girls who barely broke the barrier and if they hadn’t, we might have won first. The girls have really done well so far and they may be in contention for first or second in the region. The guy’s team has some points but there are still some events we need to work on.

“We placed someone in just about every competition. I’m really excited about the rest of the year.”

The Wildcats competed against stout competition in the event, going up against teams from Missouri Valley College, UT-Martin, East Mississippi, Southern Arkansas, West Alabama, Northwest, Arkansas-Monticello, Three Rivers College and Murray State.

Ashley Henderson (Pensacola, Fla.; J.M. Tate) took home first place in breakaway roping.

“Ashley had two really good runs. She took second in the first round before winning the short round, so she did really well and used her horse well. She did about as good as she could do.”

Will Smith (Poplarville) tied for first place in bull riding.

Roper Stoots (Louisville) took home third place in calf roping while Koby Sanchez (Ethel, La.) claimed sixth.

Sarah Booty (Osyka; Amite County) earned a fourth-place finish in goat tying.

Mason Theriot (Poplarville) teamed up with former Pearl River rodeo standout and current West Alabama Tiger Chase Graves in team roping. The duo finished the weekend in second place.

“Mason and Chase are going to be a tough team this year,” Graves said. “With Chase being a senior, I think he’s going to help them do really well. They made good runs and just barely got beat.”

NEXT UP

The Wildcat rodeo team returns to action Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Three Rivers College rodeo in Poplar Bluff, Mo.