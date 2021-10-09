MSU offers annual landscape symposium Oct. 20 on campus

By Bonnie Coblentz

MSU Extension Service

STARKVILLE, Miss. — An annual Mississippi State University landscape symposium promotes the idea that landscapes can be both pretty and sustainable, beautifying the environment while protecting ecosystems.

The 66th Edward C. Martin Landscape Symposium is set for Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at the MSU Bost Auditorium. Hosted by the MSU Extension Service, MSU Department of Landscape Architecture and Garden Clubs of Mississippi Inc., the focus this year is “The Life in Your Backyard.”

Bob Brzuszek, Extension landscape architect, has been organizing this event for the last 16 years.

“Your garden can make a difference,” Brzuszek said. “Developing your landscape with wildlife in mind has been proven to enhance local diversity.”

Speakers for this year’s symposium are experts in wildlife/plant relationships. Topics will include ways to make property more friendly to animals.

Susan Haltom, author of “One Writer’s Garden,” will present the keynote address. Other speakers are JoVonn Hill, director of the Mississippi Entomological Museum at MSU, and Richard Brown, retired W.L. Giles Distinguished Professor at MSU.

Online registration for the event is $25, and registration increases to $30 at the door on the day of the event. Find information at https://www.lalc.msstate.edu/workshops/martin.