Montgomery County Man Sentenced in Child Exploitation Case

Winona, MS – On Monday, October 4, 2021, Dustin Swopes, a 41-year-old man from Kilmichael, MS, pled guilty and was sentenced for the charges of statutory rape and child exploitation.

Under the prosecution of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Swopes was sentenced to serve 20 years with 5 years of probation and will be registered as a sex offender. US Marshals arrested Swopes on January 15, 2021, in Monroe, Louisiana, due to an investigation and charges filed by the MBI Human Trafficking/Special Victims Unit.

“The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will continue to plan and execute operations aimed at identifying human trafficking victims and separating them from their perpetrators,” said Lieutenant Colonel Lee Morrison, Director of MBI. “This collaborative effort of state agencies and local departments ensures the success of our mission regarding human trafficking.”

If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.