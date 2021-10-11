Hornets sting Cougars in 46-13 victory

The Hornets grabbed a 46-13 win on the road Friday night over the Lawrence County Cougars.

“I’m proud of their effort and getting another district win on the road,” said Head Football Coach Jay Beech.

The Hornets led in every quarter as the athletes dominated their way to their sixth win in a row. The Hornets ran all over the Cougars scoring six rushing touchdowns. The team ran for 506 yards on 47 carries, Maurice Travis led they way with 11 carries for 169 yards and one touchdown. Tyron Holston also had 11 carries with 143 yards and one touchdown. Avan Jarvis and Narada McGill each scored two rushing touchdowns.

Mark Will led the Hornets defense in tackles; he has 10 total tackles with six solo tackles. Khalid Moore had nine total tackles with seven solo tackles. On the night the Hornets had 59 total tackles.

The Hornets’ next game will be at home against the Forrest County Agricultural Aggies on Oct, 15.