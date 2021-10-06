Captain Marcus Colley appointed Director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Training Division

JACKSON, Miss. – Commissioner Sean Tindell and Colonel Randy Ginn have announced the appointment of Captain Marcus D. Colley to Director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Training Division.

Captain Colley most recently served with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation’s Executive Protection Division. He has 24 years of law enforcement experience with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, having previously served as a Trooper in the Enforcement Division, Director of Basic Training for the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy, and Lieutenant of Troop K Enforcement.

Captain Colley holds a Master of Science in Secondary Education degree and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology degree from Alcorn State University. He has served as an instructor at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy for over ten years. Captain Colley is certified in the following: Clandestine Laboratory Investigation/Safety, Sexual Harassment Prevention for Supervisors, Instructor Techniques, Tactical Driving, Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training, Mobile Video for Law Enforcement, TCAP and Survival Spanish at the Regional Counterdrug Training Academy, Handgun and Shotgun Instructor for the National Rifle Association, and Law Enforcement Fitness at the Cooper Institute. He is also a member of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Trooper Challenge National Champion Team.

“We are very pleased to have Captain Colley leading MHP Training,” said Colonel Randy Ginn. “His vision, knowledge, and eagerness to train our Troopers will serve this agency well as we strive to provide the best training possible.”

“It is an honor to announce the appointment of Captain Marcus Colley to Director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Training Division,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Captain Colley’s law enforcement background and prior experience as an instructor will aid him in administering training to the sworn law enforcement personnel of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.”