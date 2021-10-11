Blue Devils moving forward after first win of season

Published 3:38 pm Monday, October 11, 2021

By David Thornton Jr.

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils (1-4) will host George County Rebels (4-3) who have a Division 1 quarterback committed to play at the University of Illinois and wide receiver commit to the University of Ole Miss.
The Rebels have a veteran team with a lot of talent, but Head Coach Jacob Owen says, “I believe we can beat them.”
Limiting the Rebels’ impact players is the goal for the Blue Devils; the team wants to control both ends of the ball Friday night.
“If we can limit their offensive snaps, we’ll have a chance,” said Owen.
Owen doesn’t expect perfection this week leading up to Friday night’s game, but getting better as a team will be important. “We’re going to have to play a really good game,” said Owen.
The Blue Devils plan to lock-in this week and begin a streak of wins before season’s end.

 

