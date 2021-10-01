Biloxi PD requests assistance in locating missing 14 year old

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 14 year old runaway juvenile, Trinity Wynette Compton. On 30 September 21, at about 6:00 pm, she got into an argument with her guardian and left the residence, in the 2500 Block of Pass Rd. Later, she was located in Gulfport and returned to her home at about 8:30 pm. Trinity immediately ran away from home again, and has not been seen since. Trinity is 4’ 11”, about 90 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. The guardian was told Trinity has been hanging out at the Walmart on CT Switzer Dr, wearing a blonde wig. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and jeans in the 2500 block of Pass Rd.