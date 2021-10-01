Allen Bruce Howell

October 1, 2021

Funeral Services for Allen Bruce Howell, age 71, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Friday, October 1, 2021, will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 10:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Picayune, MS, Allen was a Chemical Operator and a member of the Baptist Faith. He was a US Army Veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He was also an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, camping and bushcraft, as well as reading books and watching science-fiction movies. A devout Christian who loved his Savior dearly, Allen was the most generous, humble and selfless father, grandfather, brother and friend.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Beth Howell; parents, Alvin Howell, Jr. and Willie Mae Smith Howell; son, Jeremy Allen Howell; sister, Connie Howell.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Elizabeth “Beth” Howell Arcement and Debra Gail Howell; grandchildren, Taylor Nicole Ledlow, Colton Avery Arcement, Blakely Madison Arcement, and Hudson Asher Arcement; brothers, Steve (Valery) Howell and Tommy Howell; sisters, Kathy (Gary) Williams and Karen (Jim) Luke; and numerous nieces and nephews.

