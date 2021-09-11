Wounded Warrior fundraiser set for Sunday

A fundraiser will be held this weekend at a local bar to help support the efforts of the Wounded Warrior program.

Faith Cooper and Mutt & BC’s Bar & Grill owner Brain Carnell have organized the fundraiser set for Sunday at 12 p.m. Funds raised as part of the event will be donated to the Wounded Warriors of Mississippi.

“One hundred percent goes to them, it’s all for the Wounded Warriors.” said bar manager Faith Cooper.

The fundraiser event will feature live music, raffles, silent auctions and food plates for sale.

This will be the inaugural fundraiser the bard will hold for Wounded Warriors of Mississippi.

“This is something that we’ll being doing every year now,” Cooper said.

This event will also bring awareness to the Wounded Warriors of Mississippi and hopefully result in more local support for the organization.

The Wounded Warriors of Mississippi will held at the Mutt & BC’s Bar & Grill located on 2309 East Canal St. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs for sitting outside but are asked not to bring ice chests or drinks.