NATIONAL QUESADILLA DAY (Dia de la Quesadilla)

National Quesadilla Day on September 25th encourages us to pull a chair up to the table and eat some authentic Mexican food. While it’s not a sandwich or a taco, the quesadilla satisfies snack cravings while also completing a meal.

Typically made with a corn tortilla and filled with cheese, we heat quesadillas until the cheese melts. Then it hits the grill or frier until just crispy. Some people also include other fillings such as cooked sausage, chicken, pork, or beef. And don’t forget the toppings. Fresh tomatoes, salsa, herbs, sour cream, guacamole, or chilies bring a whole other level of flavor to the quesadilla. Don’t forget to finish it with a squeeze of lime. Serve it with an ice-cold beer or a margarita, and the meal is complete.

Families love quesadillas, too! In households around the country, families include quesadillas as a popular mealtime solution. In fact, V&V Supremo recently found one in three people are making quesadillas at least once a week*. Additionally, quesadillas have crossed over from authentic Mexican restaurant menus to more typical chain restaurants. Even higher-end gourmet eateries include them on their menus. Their simplicity allows for easy customization and people of all ages love to eat to them, too.

HOW TO OBSERVE

Can you taste them yet? You will! Whether for a snack or a meal, quesadilla's hit the spot. Just gather up your favorite ingredients for a quesadilla night. Be sure to include the most essential ingredient – family. Together you can build authentic quesadillas and celebrate the day.

