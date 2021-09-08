Russell Foster

Funeral Services for Russell Earl Foster, age 71, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, will be held Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 11:00 am at Christian Life Assembly of God.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Christian Life Assembly of God.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Gilbert, LA, he served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Russell was retired as a Receiving Officer/Supply Clerk for NAVO. He was the current President of the Picayune Smoke Polers, past Commander and charter member of the Gainesville Volunteers in the late 1990’s, and a charter member of Christian Life Assembly of God in 1977, Pearl River County Historical Society, Hilda Formby Hoffmann Memorial Archive, National Rifle Association, National Association of Federal and Retired Employees, American Federation of Government Employees and The Senior Center of South Pearl River County. He also ran for Pearl River County Supervisor, District 1, in 2003, 2015 and 2019 and attended most of the Supervisor Board meetings during this time.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pearl Monroe Foster and Alice Lucille Wiley Foster.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 44 years, Mae Edith Baldwin Foster; his sons, Sam (Lynnsey) Foster and Michael (Kristie) Foster; his grandchildren, Addison Foster, Luke Foster, and Arlena Foster; his brother, Melvin (Sharon) Foster; and his nieces and nephew, Natasha (Randall) Perkins, Buckley Foster, and Niki Marriah Foster.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

Contributions may be made to the Hilda Formby Hoffmann Memorial Archive, 301 Williams Ave., Picayune.