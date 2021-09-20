Picayune’s recap against D’lberville

The Maroon Tide’s winning streak came to an end last Friday after a 27-13 loss to D’Iberville.

In Friday night’s game against D’lberville, the Maroon Tide was the first to score in the first quarter from running back Donta Dowdell. D’lberville then answered with their own touchdown, tying the game 7-7 before going into halftime. At the end of the third quarter D’lberville had made a big leaps in widening that lead, scoring 20 points while the Maroon Tide only scored once. Heading into the fourth quarter, neither team scored and Maroon Tide fell 27-13.

The loss puts the Maroon Tide at 3-1 on the season.

During Friday’s performance Donta Dowdell ran for two touchdowns and Jamonta Waller led the defense with 11 tackles for the Maroon Tide.