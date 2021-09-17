Pearl River stumbles at No. 5 Gulf Coast

PERKINSTON, Miss. — Pearl River started strong but couldn’t see out Thursday’s rivalry matchup, falling at No. 5 Gulf Coast 33-10.

“I thought our defense played great and honestly I thought our offense moved the ball the whole first half. A couple turnovers hurt us,” Pearl River coach Seth Smith said. “You don’t want to ever lose, but unlike Delta I can live with this because we fought. Rome wasn’t built in a day. We knew it would take time. This is just another brick-by-brick.

“We’re not going to pout. We can build off of this.”

GETTING STARTED

Pearl River’s defense set the tone early in the contest, forcing a three-and-out on MGCCC’s first drive.

Luther Woullard II (Petal) picked off his first pass of the season to abruptly end MGCCC’s second possession. The Bulldogs (3-0 overall; 1-0 MACCC South) heaved a pass down the visitor’s sideline toward the end zone, but Woullard ranged over to his right from the safety position and plucked the pass out of the air.

Gulf Coast’s third possession ended with another punt. MGCCC broke through with 3:11 remaining in the quarter to take an early 7-0 lead.

The Wildcat offense began to find its stride in the second quarter. Highlighted by a 39-yard pass-and-catch from Bryce Wallace (Pulaski, Tenn.; Giles County) to Chris Holifield Jr. (Mobile, Ala.; Leflore), the Wildcats got on the scoreboard thanks to a 22-yard field goal from Michael Owens (Hattiesburg; Oak Grove).

The PRCC defense came up big once again on MGCCC’s next possession as Zach Jones (Hurley; East Central) pounced on a fumble to set up a short field. Owens’ field goal attempt later in the drive was blocked, however.

Gulf Coast extended its lead to 10-3 with 7:06 remaining in the half on a 39-yard field goal.

Pearl River (1-2; 0-1) looked like it was in business on its next possession. Wallace lobbed a pass over the middle of the defense to Qavonte Swanigan (Foxworth; West Marion). The PRCC receiver was knocked to the turf and while it initially looked like he was down, the referees ruled the play was a fumble.

SECOND HALF

Pearl River opened the second half with all of the momentum. Holifield took the first handoff of the half up the middle, and while he initially looked like he was going to be bottled up for a short loss, the speedy running back bounced outside to his right. Holifield picked up a couple blocks, hit the PRCC sideline and raced untouched 85 yards for a game-tying touchdown, knotting the game at 10-10.

Gulf Coast regained the lead two possessions later, capitalizing on a couple drive-prolonging penalties to score. The Bulldogs missed the PAT, however, and led 16-10 with 4:34 remaining in the third.

Following a PRCC punt, MGCCC found the end zone on its next possession, extending its lead to 23-10 with 52 seconds remaining in the quarter.

Gulf Coast capped the night’s scoring with a field goal and touchdown in the fourth quarter.

LEADING THE WAY

The Wildcat offense turned in their best performance of the season in terms of yardage, collecting 412 overall. PRCC’s 412 also marks the most yardage MGCCC has surrendered in 2021. The Wildcat QBs completed 9 of 19 passes for 137 yards and the backs rushed for a season-best 275 yards. Wallace finished 5-for-11 with 84 yards. Dustin Allison (Pass Christian) completed 4 of 8 passes for 53 yards.

Holifield had a breakout performance for PRCC, finishing with a team-high 132 yards on six carries. He also led PRCC’s receivers with three catches for 56 yards. Will Young (Hurley; East Central) rushed 10 times for 72 yards.

