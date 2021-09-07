Pearl River Central will finally hit the field Friday against Live Oak

The Blue Devils will host an out-of-state team in Live Oak from Louisiana for their long awaited season opener. Head Coach Jacob Owen watched Live Oak play a week ago. He noticed the team has a long roster of players.

“They probably double our roster,” said Owen.

Live Oak runs a similar offensive style as the Blue Devils, but they don’t play any players on both sides of the ball.

“Live Oak has good size on both ends and it will be a tremendous challenge for us but we are looking forward to playing,” said Owen.

With that in mind Owen knows what they run offensively and defensively and has a plan to attack it.

This week the Blue Devils will be working on building trust amongst one another.

“Hopefully its something we can fix because great teams believe in each other, that’s very important,” said Owen.

Owen expects Friday night’s game to be a full team effort.

Friday’s game will also be Pearl River Central High School’s Homecoming game. Homecoming festivities begin at 6:30, with kickoff at 7 p.m.