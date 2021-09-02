No. 15 Bulldogs travel to ICC

PERKINSTON — No. 15 Mississippi Gulf Coast gets back into regular-season men’s soccer play Friday with a trip to Itawamba.

Kickoff in Fulton is set for 2 p.m.

Records

MGCCC: 0-2

Itawamba: 1-1

Last Time Out

The Bulldogs lost 4-0 to No. 12 Georgia Military at Perk on Aug. 22.

Itawamba lost 1-0 to Jones in Ellisville on Aug. 27.

Previous Meeting

MGCCC beat Itawamba 2-0 in the 2019 MACJC quarterfinals in Fulton. Christian Inchima and Griffin Bush scored for Gulf Coast, with Isaiah Gore making six saves in the shutout.

Three Ahead

Friday, Aug. 10: at Meridian, Meridian, 7 p.m.

Tuesday Aug. 14: at Jones, Ellisville, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 17: vs. Copiah-Lincoln, Perkinston, 7 p.m

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.