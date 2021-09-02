No. 15 Bulldogs travel to ICC
PERKINSTON — No. 15 Mississippi Gulf Coast gets back into regular-season men’s soccer play Friday with a trip to Itawamba.
Kickoff in Fulton is set for 2 p.m.
Records
- MGCCC: 0-2
- Itawamba: 1-1
Last Time Out
- The Bulldogs lost 4-0 to No. 12 Georgia Military at Perk on Aug. 22.
- Itawamba lost 1-0 to Jones in Ellisville on Aug. 27.
Previous Meeting
MGCCC beat Itawamba 2-0 in the 2019 MACJC quarterfinals in Fulton. Christian Inchima and Griffin Bush scored for Gulf Coast, with Isaiah Gore making six saves in the shutout.
Three Ahead
- Friday, Aug. 10: at Meridian, Meridian, 7 p.m.
- Tuesday Aug. 14: at Jones, Ellisville, 7 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 17: vs. Copiah-Lincoln, Perkinston, 7 p.m
