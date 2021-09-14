Michael Wayne Inman
Michael Wayne Inman of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the age of 60.
A celebration of life will be held by family at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.
