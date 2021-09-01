MHP working fatal accident in Hancock County

On Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at approximately 1:50 am, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 10 in Hancock County involving a pedestrian. A 2008 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by 33-year-old Elwin Wise of Three Rivers, MI, was traveling west on Interstate 10. The Dodge went off of the right side of the road and crashed into three parked vehicles and one of the occupants of the parked trucks. Brandon Irby of Belton, SC, was standing outside of his vehicle when he received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. This crash remains under investigation.