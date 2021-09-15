MBI asking for help to locate missing Hinds County man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 57-year-old Arlester Tomes of Jackson, MS, in Hinds County.

He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 145 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at about 10:40 am in the 200 block of Carmel Avenue in Hinds County, walking in an unknown direction.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, burgundy shorts, long white socks, and white slides with dark-colored stripes.

Family members say Arlester Tomes suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Arlester Tomes, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

See attached photo.