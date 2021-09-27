MBI asking for assistance in locating missing Hinds County man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 63-year-old James Ralph Thompson of Jackson, Mississippi, in Hinds County.

He is described as a black male, six feet one inch tall, weighing 160 pounds, with no hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in the 700 block of Glencross Drive in Hinds County, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say James Ralph Thompson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of James Ralph Thompson, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

See attached photo.