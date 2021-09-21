Jerry Curtis Fleming, Jr.

September 18, 2021

Jerry Curtis Fleming, Jr. of Carriere, Mississippi passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the age of 44.

Jerry was a lifelong resident of Carriere, a member of Sycamore Baptist Church and Law Enforcement for seventeen years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved spending time with family.

He is survived by his wife, Penny Fleming; parents, Jerry “Curtis” Fleming and Marie Fleming; son, Braxton Fleming; daughter, Trista Fleming; stepchildren, Abby Smith and Glenna Haynes; brother, Darrell Fleming (Kim); sisters, Sherry Havard (Douglas) and Crystal Cribbs (Patrick); numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by grandparents, J.B. Fleming, Inez Fleming, Morris Duncan, and Anna Duncan.

Visitation will be held at Sycamore Baptist Church, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021. Service to begin at 12:00 p.m. followed by burial at Sycamore Baptist Church Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sycamore Baptist Church in Memory of Jerry Fleming, Jr.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.