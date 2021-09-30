Jeremy Walter Prince

Published 5:01 pm Thursday, September 30, 2021

By Staff Report

Jeremy Walter Prince

August 28, 2021

Graveside Funeral Services for Jeremy Walter Prince, age 30, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, were held Friday, September 3, 2021, at 3:00 pm at Lee’s Chapel #1 Cemetery.

Visitation was Friday, September 3, 2021 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Lee’s Chapel #1 Cemetery.

Burial was in Lee’s Chapel #1 Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Carl Heberg officiated the service.

