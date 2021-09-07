Final Homestand For League-Leading M-Braves Starts Tonight vs. Biscuits

PEARL, MS – The league-leading Mississippi Braves return to Trustmark Park for the final regular-season homestand Tuesday to face the Montgomery Biscuits (TB) through Sunday. The M-Braves lead the Double-A South by 8.0 games with 12 left in the 2021 season. The promo-packed homestand includes a pair of Bark in the Park days, First Responders Day, Wine Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Jackson State Night, Drew Waters MVP Statue Giveaway, Kid’s Backpack Giveaway, Fireworks & 9/11 Tribute to Military and First Responders, and Team Photo Giveaway.

Bark in the Park: The M-Braves host the first of two Bark in the Park days in the series opener, presented by Hollywood Feed! Dogs are welcome to take in the M-Braves game (humans must pay, dogs get in free). Waiver – All dogs are required to have a waiver signed by their owners before entering.

Craft Beer Specials: Enjoy Craft Beer Specials from local breweries each Tuesday in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio.

Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Matt Withrow (2-0, 2.51) vs. RHP Adrian De Horta (2-3, 4.50)

First Responders Day: All First Responders (Military/Veterans/Fire/ Police) and Healthcare workers receive FREE ADMISSION each Wednesday home game at Trustmark Park. Just show your work badge at the box office. AMR presents First Responders Day

Join Us 4 a Jackson: Every Wednesday, “Join Us 4 A Jackson” and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks! Additional tickets may be purchased for just $5.

Wine Wednesday: Free Wine Tasting from 6-7 pm in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio.

Probable Pitching Matchup: LHP Jared Shuster (0-0, 18.00) vs. RHP Easton McGee (5-1, 4.24)

Thirsty Thursday: Join the M-Braves for Thirsty Thursday with 16 oz beer or fountain drinks for only $2 at every Thursday home game in 2021 for fans 21 & older.

Drew Waters Statue Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a Drew Waters Statue, commemorating his 2019 Southern League Most Valuable Player award.

Jackson State Night: Thee I Love! Wear your JSU Tigers gear and receive a discounted $5 ticket at the Trustmark Park box office. Farm Bureau Insurance presents College Nights.

Free Live Trivia in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio: Check out the most happening spot in Trustmark Park, and from 6-7, enjoy trivia from Central MS Trivia. Get your seat for you and your team. Trivia is 100% FREE to play; all you have to do is purchase any ticket. Win great prizes like suite nights and much more!

Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Alan Rangel (2-2, 4.91) vs. RHP Jayden Murray (1-2, 2.82)

Kid’s Backpack Giveaway: The first 500 kids, 14-and-under, will receive a backpack, courtesy of the Mississippi Department of Health.

Kids Run The Bases: Kids, 14-and-under, will have the opportunity to run the bases after every Friday and Sunday home game at Trustmark Park, presented by Game on Wheels.

Trustmark’s $10,000 Dash For Cash: After each Friday home game, fans can register for the chance to snag cold hard cash. Then, ten lucky fans will have 1:00 to snag as much of the $10K spread out all over the outfield.

Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Freddy Tarnok (2-2, 2.86) vs. RHP Miller Hogan (0-1, 0.90)

First Responders & Military Appreciation Night: On the 20th anniversary of the attacks on 9/11, the M-Braves will pay tribute throughout the night. All First Responders and Military get two free tickets courtesy of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety and Commissioner Sean Tindell. The evening’s colors will be presented by the Mississippi Highway Patrol Honor Guard. There will also be a pregame flyover by the 172nd Airlift Wing.

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for an exciting Patriotic Themed Post-Game Fireworks Show presented by the Mississippi Department of Public Safety and Commissioner Sean Tindell

City of Ridgeland Night: Celebrating the citizens and businesses of Ridgeland, presented by Humana.

Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Spencer Strider (3-6, 4.75) vs. RHP Alex Valverde (2-4, 4.02)

Sunday Family Funday: Enjoy matinee baseball every Sunday at Trustmark Park and take advantage of fun activities for the entire family. Kids 14-and-under will have the opportunity to run the bases after the game, presented by Game on Wheels.

Bark in the Park: The M-Braves host, another Bark in the Park day in the series finale, presented by Hollywood Feed! Dogs are welcome to take in the M-Braves game (humans must pay, dogs get in free). Waiver – All dogs are required to have a waiver signed by their owners before entering.

Team Photo Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will get a Team Photo, presented by Green Ghost Tacos!

Kid’s Club Sunday: Tommy Hawk invites all Kid’s Club members to take advantage of free admission to the game and other benefits! Keep an eye out for your Tommy Hawk Newsletter!

Probable Pitching Matchup: TBD vs. RHP Jack Labosky (0-4, 4.54)