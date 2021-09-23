Expectations are high heading into 2021-22 Pearl River rodeo season

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River rodeo team is excited to enter the 2021-22 season and head coach Frank Graves has high expectations for his Wildcats.

“I have a lot of kids who have competed outside of the college during the offseason, and they’ve done really good,” Graves said. “I’m excited and I feel really good about this year. I know that we are going to have a great team this year. We have a lot of returners and some freshmen who can be really good.”

The Wildcats compete in eight categories, comprised of bareback riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, team roping, barrel racing, goat tying, breakaway roping and bull riding.

ROSTER

In comparison to last season’s roster, this year’s Wildcat rodeo team is bolstered by several crucial returners, including Brooklyn Blakeney (Enterprise), Lauren Booty (Liberty; Amite County), Sarah Booty (Liberty; Amite County), Kason Davis (Poplarville), Lexi Frost (Slidell, La.; Pearl River), Bryce Graves (Poplarville), Mary Grayson Martin(Anguilla; Sharkey-Issaquena Academy), Ashley Henderson (Pensacola, Fla.; Abeka Virtual Academy), Kaitlyn Holland(Liberty; Amite County), Blake Lyons (Ethel, La.; Silliman Institute), Kailin McCraney (Florence), Koby Sanchez (Ethel, La.; Homeschool), Will Smith (Poplarville), Jeb Stewart (Hurley; Homeschool), Roper Stoots (Louisville), Kaylie Ward(Abita Springs, La.; Fontainebleau).

The roster also has a number of incoming members which includes Peyton Barber (Poplarville), Mason Billiot (Semmes, Ala.; Mary G. Montgomery), Madelyn Brown (Brandon; Northwest Ranking), Leyton Burkett (Brewton, Ala.; Flomaton), Karrigan Cagley (Kentwood, La.; Homeschool), Morgan Clifton (Petal; Perry Central), Dakota Cornelius (Opp, Ala.), Shelby Cotton (Brandon; Pisgah), Mia Claire Gore (Poplarville; Caldwell Parish), Madison Harrison (Slidell, La.; Pearl River), Victoria Hobgood (Carriere; Homeschool), Ryan Johnson (Indian Springs, Ala.; Homeschool), Molli Rae Kinchen(Tickfaw, La.; Ponchatoula), Katherine Macera (Folsom, Ala.; Covington), Morgan Meekins (Townsend, Del.; Middletown), Tanner Mills (Hollandale; Riverside), Jacob Perry (Pelahatchie; East Rankin), Roper Stoots (Louisville), Mason Theriot (Poplarville; Homeschool), Bailey Reeves (Liberty; Amite School Center) and Colby Welch (Liberty; Centreville Academy).

SCHEDULE

The Wildcats have an exciting slate of rodeos scheduled for the 2021-22 season, opening up competition at the Missouri Valley Rodeo, Thursday through Saturday in Marshall, Mo., before traveling to Livingston, Ala., on Sept. 30 to compete in the West Alabama Rodeo.

After competing in the Three Rivers Rodeo in Sikeston, Mo., on Oct. 14, the Wildcats visit Magnolia, Ark., Nov. 4 for the Southern Arkansas Rodeo.

Pearl River competes in the Murray State Rodeo, Nov. 18 in Murray, Ky., before traveling to Scooba to compete in the East Mississippi Rodeo on March 17.

The Wildcats will once again host an event, holding it on March 24 in the Poplarville Rodeo Arena.

Pearl River travels to Martin, Tenn. to compete in the UT-Martin Rodeo April 7, followed by a trip to Monticello, Ark., on April 21 for the Arkansas-Monticello Rodeo.

The Wildcats conclude their regular season April 28 at the Northwest Mississippi Rodeo in Senatobia.

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).