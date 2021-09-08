Diamond Jones and Maddux Francis named Forrest General Wildcats of the Week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River volleyball’s Diamond Jones (Gonzalez, La.; East Ascension) and men’s soccer’s Maddux Francis (Poplarville) have been named Forrest General Wildcats of the Week.

DIAMOND JONES

Jones led the Wildcats to a win in straight sets over Lawson State, claiming the match 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-16) and beating the Cougars for the first time in program history in the process.

In the match, Jones tallied 13 kills, three service aces and two digs.

MADDUX FRANCIS

In a matchup with NJCAA Division I foe No. 9 LSU Eunice, Francis played all 110 minutes of the contest in goal. He made seven saves and allowed zero goals to lead the Wildcats to a 0-0 draw.

NEXT UP

Men’s soccer opens MACCC South Division play on Friday against archrival Jones College. The match is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Volleyball returns to action on Friday, hosting Bishop State at 6 p.m.

