COVID-19 Update

As of Sunday, the Mississippi Department of Health has recorded 2,687 new COVID-19 cases, 56 new deaths and 106 LTC outbreaks in the state. Those figures make up a total of 476,100 cases and 9,270 deaths that have occurred in Mississippi since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring of 2020. Within Pearl River County, there have been 8,976 COVID-19 cases and 213 deaths reported since spring of 2020.

Over the last 30 days, the U.S. has recorded more than 42 million cases and 672,738 deaths.

According to MSDH, 55 percent of the U.S population is vaccinated, and in Mississippi 43 percent of the population is vaccinated.

More than 2.7 million doses of one of the several vaccines have been administered within Mississippi; 1.4 million have received at least one dose and 1.2 million are fully vaccinated. A total of 39,204 people have gotten a third dose of the vaccination in this state.

From Jan. 1 to Sept. 16 Mississippi residents aged 25-39 have been reported to have 107,167 cases and 246 deaths. Residents aged 50-64 have reported more than 88,087 cases and 1,908 deaths and residents aged 65 and older have reported 60,635 cases with 6,560 deaths.