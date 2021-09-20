Clinton Man Sentenced to 60 Years in Prison for Production of Child Pornography
Jackson, Miss. – A Clinton man was sentenced to serve 720 months in federal prison for production of child pornography, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Acting Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.
Michael Allen Long, 49, of Clinton, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to two counts of production of child pornography.
The case was investigated by the FBI Jackson’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Glenda R. Haynes.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc.
