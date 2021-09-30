Charles Andrew Bennett

September 28, 2021

Funeral Services for Charles Andrew Bennett, age 72, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, will be held Monday, October 4, 2021, at 1:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Monday, October 4, 2021 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Picayune, MS, he was a Heavy Equipment Operator with the City of Picayune and a member of the Baptist Faith.