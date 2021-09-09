Biloxi PD asking for help in locating missing man
The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with locating reported missing person 66-year-old Van Liegh Marske of Biloxi, MS. Marske is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, approximately 215 lbs., with gray and brown hair. Marske was last seen on Saturday, September 4, 2021 near the 300 block of Seal Avenue, Biloxi, MS 39530 wearing unknown clothing.
