“To everything there is a season and a time for every purpose under the heaven.” Ecc 3:1

Alfred Frederick “Buck” Dixon, 58, transitioned to his heavenly home on Monday, August 23, 2021, in Houston, Texas. He was born in Picayune, Mississippi on September 5, 1962, the youngest son of the late Mr. Wilbert and Mrs. Luella (Wilks) Dixon. Buck grew up in Pearl River, Louisiana and moved with his family to Fremont, Ohio where he graduated from Fremont-Ross High School. Buck was a truck driver by trade and his travels took him to Oakland, California and Houston, Texas, where he worked and retired from Merchant Metals. After retirement he started his own trucking company, “AL, LLC”. Buck was a Christian and grew up in the Church of God in Christ.

Alfred was preceded in death by a son, Alfred Frederick Dixon, Jr. and his parents Mr. & Mrs. Wilbert (Luella Wilks) Dixon, Sr.

He leaves to cherish many precious memories are his children: Monica Whittie of Pearl River, Louisiana, Al Jerome Dixon of Tyler, Texas, Veronica Dixon of Las Vegas, Nevada and Aldasha Dixon of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; two grandchildren, Jeremy Whittie and Amia Carter; his siblings Rev. Herman (Judy) Norwood, Willie Mae (Bill) Square, Glendale (Dove) Hall, and Rachel Dixon-Browning all of Picayune, Mississippi and Elder Wilbert (Kathy) Dixon of Pearl River, Louisiana and a host of relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Picayune Cemetery located on 8th Street Picayune, Mississippi. Pastor Chester Shelby will officiate at the service.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.