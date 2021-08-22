William Carey student earns honors at scholars symposium

William Carey University student Garrett Dyess won an honorable mention at the Millsaps Undergraduate Scholars Symposium for his research poster about whether the use of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), a naturally occurring coenzyme, can improve cognitive performance.

The symposium was part of the 85th Annual Mississippi Academy of Sciences Meeting held Aug. 5-6 at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center in Biloxi.

During the project, Dyess was mentored by Dr. Susan Gibson, WCU associate professor of psychology. Gibson is also a consultant and researcher with Springfield Wellness Center in Louisiana, which has decades of experience treating patients with clinical conditions involving cognitive impairment.

With Gibson’s assistance, Dyess analyzed data from earlier NAD+ clinical trials at Springfield Wellness Center. His findings indicated that intravenous use of NAD+ has positive implications for patients suffering with cognitive impairment from neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s or clinical conditions like alcohol/opiate withdrawal.

Dyess’s study helps to establish, empirically, the safety and efficacy of NAD+ treatment protocols for these and other similar conditions.

Quality Enhancement Plan

A senior from Daphne, Ala., Dyess is majoring in social science and plans to attend medical school after graduating from William Carey University. His research project was part of WCU’s Quality Enhancement Plan – called “Students as Researchers.”

“Through the QEP, I have developed skills which will aid me throughout my academic career and, hopefully, my career as a physician. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience, or group of people to work with,” Dyess said.

As the fall trimester opens, WCU will accept new applications from undergraduate students who want to get involved in a QEP project this year.

“Students who participate will make formal research proposals, which must be accepted by the student’s major department,” said Dr. Jalynn Roberts, WCU director of undergraduate research and enhancement.

“QEP students will engage in research projects under the guidance of faculty mentors. Research efforts will culminate with formal papers, poster presentations, literary works, or performances or exhibits of original work in the arts. It’s a chance for undergraduates to learn how to conduct formal academic research – and that’s especially valuable to students who plan to pursue graduate-level degrees.”

For more information about William Carey’s QEP plan, visit www.wmcarey.edu/office/qep or email Jalynn Roberts at jroberts@wmcarey.edu.