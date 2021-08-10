Valentine Joseph “Val” Meyer, III

August 8, 2021

Funeral Services for Valentine Joseph “Val” Meyer, III, age 79, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, will be held Monday, August 16, 2021, at 3:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Monday, August 16, 2021 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Carl Heberg will officiate the service.

A native of New Orleans, LA, he was a Mason, a member of the Joppa Shrine Temple and a member of Local 60 Pipe fitters Union. Val was a retired Chef. Val served his country in the US Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Valentine Joseph Meyer, Jr. and Clara Hoyle Meyer; sister, Betty Jean Meyer.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of over 22 devoted years, Janice Meyer; daughters, Elisha (Frank) Adams and Jeannene (Enrique) Jauregui; sons, Dirk (Charlotte) Meyer and Aaron (Cheryl) Meyer; stepsons, Brian (Elizabeth) Pitre and Terrance (Katie) Pitre; grandchildren, Shaun Braud, Orion Meyer, Brooke Meyer, Brandan Adams, Bryan Adams, Megan Meyer, Blake Adams, and Faith Meyer; great grandchildren, Ava Meyer, Mason Meyer, Owen Meyer, Benoit Pitre, and Isabelle Pitre.