August 28, 2021

Shelters now open in Pearl River County

By Special to the Item

Published 8:53 pm Saturday, August 28, 2021

Pearl River County Saferooms at the following locations opened at 6:00 PM today.

Masks will be required and social distancing recommendations will be observed.  Individuals seeking shelter are advised to bring their own; bedding, food, water, medications, and personal hygiene items.

Shelter Addresses:

Poplarville Community Saferoom

124 Rodeo Street Poplarville, MS 39470

Carriere Community Saferoom

7431 Highway 11 South

Carriere, MS 39426

Picayune Community Saferoom

501 Laurel

Picayune, MS 39466

