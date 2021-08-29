Shelters now open in Pearl River County

Pearl River County Saferooms at the following locations opened at 6:00 PM today.

Masks will be required and social distancing recommendations will be observed. Individuals seeking shelter are advised to bring their own; bedding, food, water, medications, and personal hygiene items.

Shelter Addresses:

Poplarville Community Saferoom

124 Rodeo Street Poplarville, MS 39470

Carriere Community Saferoom

7431 Highway 11 South

Carriere, MS 39426

Picayune Community Saferoom

501 Laurel

Picayune, MS 39466