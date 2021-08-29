Shelters now open in Pearl River County
Pearl River County Saferooms at the following locations opened at 6:00 PM today.
Masks will be required and social distancing recommendations will be observed. Individuals seeking shelter are advised to bring their own; bedding, food, water, medications, and personal hygiene items.
Shelter Addresses:
Poplarville Community Saferoom
124 Rodeo Street Poplarville, MS 39470
Carriere Community Saferoom
7431 Highway 11 South
Carriere, MS 39426
Picayune Community Saferoom
501 Laurel
Picayune, MS 39466
