Several arrested for drug violations, one arrested for felony strangulation warrant out of New Orleans

Investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department arrested several people for drug violations during a routine search, and in a separate case found a Louisiana man staying at a local home who was wanted in the neighboring state for felony strangulation.

The drug violations case occurred on June 8, of this year, when a search warrant was served at a home located at 52 Preacher Powell Rd., in Carriere.

Sheriff David Allison said the warrant was drug related in nature, and was for 51-year-old Thomas Shane Lavigne, who lives at that address.

When investigators arrived, they found several other people in the home; those arrested include 42-year-old Cordia Johnson Walters of 593 F.Z. Goss Rd.; 34-year-old Thomas Brock Thompson of 508 F.Z. Goss Rd.; 46-year-old Charles James Rohrbacker of 33 Easy St.; and 35-year-old Preston Nathaniel Martin of 508 F.Z. Goss Rd.

During the search of the home, investigators found methamphetamine, marijuana and various paraphernalia typically used to use or resale narcotics, Allison said.

Those finds led to Walters and Lavigne each being arrested for possession of paraphernalia, Martin being arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana, Rohrbacker being arrested for an outstanding contempt of court warrant and Thompson being arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Another case worked on July 13, involved investigators with the Sheriff’s Department and Picayune Police Department conducting a patrol in an effort to locate 27-year-old Dominic Frank Weber, of 1513 Hunter Point Rd., Slidell, La. because he had outstanding warrants out of New Orleans for felony strangulation and with the Louisiana Department of Corrections for probation violation.

Allison said that during the patrol the law enforcement officers saw Weber in front of a home located at 114 Hidden Oaks Dr., and attempted to approach him. When they did, Weber fled as soon as he saw them approach, leading to a short foot chase that ended in his capture, Allison said.

After a search warrant was obtained for that home, the investigators found a pistol and two rifles, which should not have been in Weber’s possession due to his status as a convicted felon.

Weber was booked into the county jail for three counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and for the outstanding warrants, Allison said.

Allison said it appeared as though Weber was staying in Pearl River County at the time of his arrest.