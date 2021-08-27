Powerball Group Announces Drawing Results Delays

JACKSON, MISS. – The official results of the Powerball® drawing on Monday, Aug. 23, have been delayed due to two lotteries outside of Mississippi needing additional time to complete the required security protocols.

Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before and after each drawing to produce official draw results. Without the draw results, the next estimated jackpot cannot be calculated and prizes on winning tickets for the drawing cannot be paid.

The Powerball drawing on Monday night was held at 10:56 p.m. CST and was live streamed on Powerball.com, and recorded video was posted to the Powerball website and the Powerball YouTube channel. The winning numbers from last night’s drawings are also available on mslotteryhome.com and Powerball.com.

While we apologize for the delay in delivering the information to the public, the additional time enables us to ensure we are reporting the official and verified number of prize winners.

The Mississippi Lottery completed the necessary protocols on time. Once all lotteries have completed their necessary steps and the results of last night’s drawing are made available, the Mississippi Lottery website will update with the next jackpot information and prizes can be paid.

Please hold on to your tickets. Remember to sign the back of your winning tickets and keep them in a safe location until winning tickets for the Aug. 23 drawing can be cashed. Retailers will be alerted when they are able to pay prizes on winning tickets from the Aug. 23 Powerball drawing.

Updates will be posted on our website at mslotteryhome.com, on Powerball’s website at powerball.com, shared on our social media channels and provided to the media.