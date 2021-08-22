Pensacola Stuns Shuckers With Walk-Off In Ninth

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos (48-47) rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat the Biloxi Shuckers (35-60) 3-2 on Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

With the Shuckers leading 2-1 in the ninth, RHP Braden Webb (L, 4-7; BS, 5) entered the ball game. Griffin Conine swung at the first pitch from Webb and snuck a home run over the left-field wall, his ninth of the year at Double-A, tying the game at 2-2. Brian Navaretto followed with a double and was replaced at second by pinch runner Zack Kone. After inducing a fly out from the next batter, Demetrius Sims singled to right field and Kone raced in to score in front of the throw for the winning run.

Speed and aggressive base running helped the Shucker strike first in the top of the second. Korry Howell singled with one out off RHP Jeff Lindgren, and after a fly out by Brent Diaz, Gabe Holt singled down the right-field line. Howell was off and running on the 3-2 pitch, and came all the way around to score, putting Biloxi up 1-0.

David Hamilton extended his on-base streak to 16 games with a double with one out in top of the fifth inning. A Garrett Mitchell groundout moved Hamilton to second, but Mitch Longo flied out to right, leaving Hamilton at third.

RHP Jesus Castillo allowed just one hit his first time through the order and was in command until the fifth inning. Sims and J.D. Orr strung together back-to-back singles, and after a lineout by Galli Cribbs Jr., Peyton Burdick reached on an error, loading the bases with two outs. Castillo induced a flyout from J.J. Bleday, leaving the bases full. All told, Castillo spun six scoreless innings for Biloxi.

The Shuckers would double their advantage in the top of the seventh. Howell led off the inning with a walk and advanced to third on a throwing error on a pickoff by RHP Andrew McInvale. Brent Diaz drew a walk to put men on the edges and Gabe Holt followed with a squeeze bunt in front of home plate, scoring Howell to put the Shuckers up 2-0.

LHP Cody Beckman (H,2) entered for the Shuckers in the seventh and allowed a solo home run on the first pitch he threw to Riley Mahan, bringing the Wahoos within one at 2-1. Beckman responded by retiring the next three hitters in order. RHP Bubba Derby (H,1) pitched a perfect bottom of the eighth, striking out one. For the Wahoos, RHP Colton Hock (W, 2-1) sat the Shuckers down in order in the top of the ninth inning.

Needing a win for a series split, the Shuckers conclude their six-game series with the Blue Wahoos on Sunday afternoon. RHP Justin Bullock (2-2, 4.58) is set to start for the Shuckers against LHP Antonio Velez for a 4:00 pm first pitch. The game can be heard locally on Cruisin’ WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9.

