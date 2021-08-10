MSU’s NBA summer league primer: Tuesday, August 10

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Mississippi State men’s basketball has seven recent standouts lacing it up for the 2021 NBA Summer League from August 8-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

The seven players for the Bulldogs in the NBA Summer League is tied for the third-most among SEC schools with Tennessee. State trails only Kentucky (13) and LSU (8).

Notable Summer League Performances – Las Vegas

Monday, August 9: Reggie Perry and Quinndary Weatherspoon secured the starting nods for the Brooklyn Nets in a 91-84 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies. Weatherspoon racked up all 15 of his points after halftime and connected on six of his nine shot attempts. He also handed out four assists. Perry scored Brooklyn’s first five points and hauled down a team-leading 12 rebounds.

Sunday, August 8: D.J. Stewart Jr. added six points and three rebounds during the Miami Heat’s 97-77 rout of the Denver Nuggets. Thru three games, Stewart Jr. has averaged 6.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game for the Heat.

Notable Summer League Performances – California Classic

Wednesday, August 4: Tyson Carter collected 11 points, five assists and two rebounds as part of a 94-87 win for the Miami Heat over the Golden State Warriors. He was 4-of-6 shooting, 2-of-3 on three-pointers and 1-of-1 at the foul line …

Robert Woodard II tucked away six points and six rebounds, but the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Sacramento Kings, 84-74.

Tuesday, August 3: D.J. Stewart Jr. earned the start en route to 11 points on 5-of-10 from the floor during an 80-78 victory for the Miami Heat over the Los Angeles Lakers. He also secured four rebounds, a steal and was a +11 for his team … T

yson Carter secured five assists and added four rebounds off the bench for the Heat …

Robert Woodard II came away with eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal as the Sacramento Kings dropped an 89-82 overtime decision to the Golden State Warriors.

He provided a few highlight-reel dunks and nearly hit a game-winning shot at the end of regulation.

What’s On Tap: Tuesday’s Schedule

No. 43 Aric Holman – Boston Celtics

6 p.m. – Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets (ESPNU)

Watch ESPN: https://hailst.at/3yDeRWd

Holman garnered 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists with the Texas Legends of the NBA G-League during the 2019-20 campaign. Then, he played for Ratiopharm Ulm in the major German Professional League last season. For the Maroon and White, Holman piled up 1,035 points in addition to 691 rebounds and 198 blocks.

His 198 are tied for fourth-highest, whereas his 691 rebounds are tied for 14th at Mississippi State. Holman is joined by Rickey Brown (1977-78-79-80), Erick Dampier (1994-95-96), Jarvis Varnado (2007-08-09-10) and Tyrone Washington (1996-97-98-99) as the only MSU players to tally at least 1,000+ points, 500+ rebounds and 150+ blocks.

He collected 51 career outings in double figures and 12 career double-doubles.

No. 13 Robert Woodard II – Sacramento Kings

9 p.m. – Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards (NBA-TV)

Watch ESPN: https://hailst.at/2VGASF0

Woodard II appeared in 13 games for the Sacramento Kings during his 2020-21 rookie season. He tallied four points and six rebounds at Golden State (January 4). Woodard II also secured 16.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game in 12 NBA G-League outings. The Columbus, Mississippi, native registered 539 points, 342 rebounds, 53 steals and 49 blocks over 65 career games at Mississippi State. Woodard II was one of three Power 5 players to average over 10 points, six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal during the 2019-20 season.

What’s On Deck: Wednesday’s Schedule

No. 0 Reggie Perry & No. 35 Quinndary Weatherspoon – Brooklyn Nets

3 p.m. – Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks (ESPN2)

No. 57 Tyson Carter & No. 60 D.J. Stewart Jr. – Miami Heat

4 p.m. – Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies.

(NBA-TV)