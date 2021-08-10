Megean Haleigh Millis

August 4, 2021

Graveside Funeral Services for Megean Haleigh Millis, age 26, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021, will be held Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 11:00 am at New Palestine Cemetery (Please Stay in Cars, Wear Masks, and Distance).

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Allen Hickman will officiate the service, assisted by Larry Gonzalez, III.

A native of Picayune, MS, Megean was a graduate of Picayune Memorial High School, and a member of PRIDE of the TIDE. She graduated from Southern Miss, with a Bachelor’s of Biological Science. She later became a Biology teacher and Pride dance team coach at her alma mater Picayune High School. Megean was working hard to receive her masters from William Carey. She was also a member of Resurrection Life Ministries. Megean’s true joy and happiness came from dance and teaching others. Megean was a loving, dedicated, daughter, sister and aunt. Her family was her pride and joy. Megean will be truly missed by those around her. Her most important job was being a Mae Mae to her nieces and nephews. There are no words to describe the pain of losing a loved one but there is peace knowing we will see her again.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Nellie Irene Dillard, paternal grandmother, Georgia Lee Roach.