Marilyn Massey

August 8, 2021

A Celebration of Life for Marilyn Massey of Picayune, MS, who passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, will be held at a later date to be determined.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Meridian, MS, she was a nurse in several nursing homes, where she really loved and cared for the residents. Marilyn contributed to the organizations that trained dogs to be service dogs. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Floyd Massey, Sr. and Ouida Enzor Massey.

Left to cherish her memory are her twin sister and best friend, Gwen M Shoaf; her brothers, Floyd (Tresha) Massey, Jr., and Charles (Faye) Massey; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved fur baby, Sweet Pea.

