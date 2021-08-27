Marilyn Jean Penton

August 19, 2021

Funeral Services for Marilyn Jean Penton, age 74, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 12:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. R.T. Buckley will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, she was a self employed Truck Driver and a member of New Palestine Baptist Church. Marilyn cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren so much. She was very outgoing and spent her life taking care of and helping anyone in need. She was a rock to so many friends and family. Most of all she loved her family, but she always talked about driving 18 wheelers. She absolutely loved a decked out 18 wheeler that looked really nice, especially a cow wagon brought so many memories back for her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter E. Kennedy and Katherine Bunch Kennedy; her husband, Gleness Penton; second husband, Richard E. Lamousin; her brother, Leroy Kennedy; and her sister, Donna L. Kennedy.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Shane “Snuffy” Penton, Heather (Whit) Clark, Haley (Chance) Strickland, Richard “Ricky” E. (Marie) Lamousin Jr., and Darlene (Joseph) Johnson; her sister, Lana Jo Weaver; 8 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com