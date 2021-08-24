Jerry Leon Sheffield

August 21, 2021

Funeral Services for Jerry Leon Sheffield, age 89, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, will be held Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church of Picayune.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 8:00 am until 10:00 am, service time at First Baptist Church of Picayune.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Seth Stanley will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, he served in the US Army during the Korean War. Jerry retired from the US Army National Guard, Gulfport, MS. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Picayune. Jerry loved watching the Saints, going to the Picayune Football games, enjoyed yard work, and walking. He loved being with his grandchildren. Jerry will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Bryan Sheffield, Sr., and Hazel Geotzman Sheffield; his daughter, Dana Lynn Sheffield; his sister, Margie Walker; his brother, William B. “Buntsy” Sheffield; his sister in law, Doris Fazende, his brother in law, Hugh “Little Mutt” Edward Miller, and his sister in law, Garlan Lee.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife, Jo Ann Miller Sheffield; his son, Keith (Barbara) Sheffield; 3 grandchildren, Matthew Sheffield, Sandi (Kaden) Jarrell, and Shelby Sheffield; his brother, Thomas “Tonney” Fagan Sheffield; his brother in law, Harvey Miller; his sisters in law, Joyce (Paul) Anderson, and Patsy (Howard) Spence; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org/ms.