Elmer McDonald Jr.

August 19, 2021

Walk through viewing will be Friday August 27, 2021 at 5pm., until 7 pm., at Baylous Funeral Home for Elmer McDonald Jr. age 68 of Picayune,MS., who died August 19, 2021 in Forrest General Hospital. Funeral service will be held Saturday August 28, 2021 at New Palestine Cemetery at 1 pm., under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.