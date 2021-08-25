Clyde William Kelly
Clyde William Kelly
August 14, 2021
Clyde William Kelly, age 81, of Poplarville, Mississippi passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
Mr. Kelly was born June 16, 1940. He was a United States Coast Guard retiree.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry G. Kelly and Edna Mae Teague Kelly; one daughter, Georgeanna Kelly; one son, David Kelly; two stepsons, Hogan W. Goode, Nathaniel A. Goode; and a host of siblings and extended family.
Family members include one son, Kevin G. Kelly; two sisters, Ona Mae Miller, Betty Kelly; and his former wife, Lynn Howard.
Funeral services will be held at White Funeral Home (315 Highway 11 South, Poplarville, MS, 39470) on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Amacker Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitefuneralhomepoplarville.com for the Kelly family.
Brenda Sue Varnado
Brenda Sue Varnado August 18, 2021 A Celebration of Life for Brenda Sue Varnado, age , 70 of Picayune, MS,... read more