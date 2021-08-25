Clyde William Kelly

August 14, 2021

Clyde William Kelly, age 81, of Poplarville, Mississippi passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Mr. Kelly was born June 16, 1940. He was a United States Coast Guard retiree.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry G. Kelly and Edna Mae Teague Kelly; one daughter, Georgeanna Kelly; one son, David Kelly; two stepsons, Hogan W. Goode, Nathaniel A. Goode; and a host of siblings and extended family.

Family members include one son, Kevin G. Kelly; two sisters, Ona Mae Miller, Betty Kelly; and his former wife, Lynn Howard.

Funeral services will be held at White Funeral Home (315 Highway 11 South, Poplarville, MS, 39470) on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Amacker Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitefuneralhomepoplarville.com for the Kelly family.