August 28, 2021

City of Picayune to set curfew due to Hurricane Ida

By Special to the Item

Published 9:07 pm Saturday, August 28, 2021

According to a post on the City Hall of Picayune states that a curfew will be instated on Sunday, Aug. 28, starting at 8 a.m.   due to Hurricane Ida.

Residents are asked to stay home during the impacts of the storm.

