Birth announcements published Aug. 19, 2021

Danielle and Zackery Goudeau of Carriere, announce the birth of their son, William Alexander Goudeau, born July 19, 2021 at Slidell Memorial Hospital.

Skylor Elizabeth Shamp and Reggie Dale Goodwon of Picayune announce the birth of their daughter, Taylor McKenzie Goodson, born Aug. 9, 2021 at Highland Community Hospital.

Brianna Tiara Hayes of Picayune announces the birth of her daughter, Ava Elise Nicole Adams, born July 27, 2021 at Highland Community Hospital.

Brittany Sierra Smith and Phillip Devon Butt, announce the birth of their son, Maverick Devon Butt, born Aug. 10, 2021 at Highland Community Hospital.

Mary Elizabeth Dillard and Joshua David McBride of Picayune announce the birth of their daughter, Gwenivere Magnolia-Kate McBride, born Aug. 14, 2021 at Highland Community Hospital.

Felicity Breanna Tivey and Danyel Joseph Siebert of Waveland, announce the birth of their twin daughters, Alice Rose Siebert and Madilyn Lily Siebert, born Aug. 12, 2021 at Highland Community Hospital.

Haley Nykde Cambre and Caleb Michael Wilson of Long Beach, announce the birth of their daughter, Alice Marie Wilson, born Aug. 6, 2021 at Highland Community Hospital.