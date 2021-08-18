August 19, 2021

  • 91°

Biloxi PD asks for assistance in identifying potential suspect

By Special to the Item

Published 1:44 pm Wednesday, August 18, 2021

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the assistance of the public in identifying a possible person of interest in a residential burglary that occurred in the 300 block of East Drive reported on 31 July 2021. The depicted individual allegedly attempted to sell an item stolen during the burglary at a local business around the time when the incident occurred.

