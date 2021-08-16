$95,000 Mississippi Match 5 winner claims prize

JACKSON, MISS— The number 13 really paid out for a Lincoln County man who claimed the $95,000 jackpot from the Aug. 12 Mississippi Match 5 drawing. He visited headquarters today, Friday the 13th, to claim his prize.

He chose his own numbers, including his daughter’s basketball number “13” for last night’s drawing. The winner said he once neglected to use the number 13 when playing and swore he’d never forget again. This time, he included her jersey number.

He purchased the winning ticket from Tobacco Mart at 217 Hwy 51 in Brookhaven. The winning numbers for last night’s drawing were 1-13-24-29-33.

The jackpot for Saturday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is now an estimated $50,000.

Saturday’s Powerball® jackpot (the 20th draw for the current jackpot) is presently an estimated $258 million, while Friday night’s Mega Millions® jackpot (the 19th draw for the current jackpot) is presently an estimated $225 million.

Reminder:

Powerball is adding Monday night drawings to its current lineup of Wednesday and Saturday drawings. Starting Sunday, Aug. 22, players will be able to purchase tickets for Monday night draws. The first Monday night drawing will occur on Monday, Aug. 23.