The M-Braves dropped their fifth-straight to Biloxi and seventh-straight overall

PEARL, MS – The Biloxi Shuckers won their fifth consecutive game against the Mississippi Braves Saturday night by a final of 13-1. Biloxi pitchers held the M-Braves, while the Shuckers tallied 14. The loss sends the M-Braves’ losing streak to seven straight games.

The Shuckers struck first for the fifth straight game in the second inning. Luis Castro led off the inning with a double to right-center field. The Shuckers loaded the bases, and Castro came across to score on an RBI walk by Garrett Mitchell to make it 1-0.

Jalen Miller collected the first hit for the M-Braves with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Chad Spanberger opened the fourth inning with a double down the right-field line. A pitch hit the next two Biloxi batters to load the bases. Spanberger scored two batters later on an RBI infield single by Mitchell to extend the lead to 2-0. The next batter Brice Turang drove in a run with an RBI sac fly to center. David Fry followed with a two-run single to push the lead to 5-0.

Sean McLaughlin relieved M-Braves starter Spencer Strider after just 3.2 innings of work. Strider finished with 3.2 innings, four hits, three walks, three strikeouts, and five earned runs.

The Shuckers would add another run in the top of the fifth inning on Mitchell’s second RBI infield single of the game to extend the lead to 6-0.

Shea Langeliers delivered his 15th home run of the year in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut the lead to 6-1.

Will Latchum started the seventh inning in relief of McLaughlin. McLaughlin was good in relief of Strider, going 2.1 innings, four hits, one walk, three strikeouts, and one earned run.

The Shuckers responded as Turang plated a pair of runs in the top of the seventh with a two-RBI infield single to push the lead to 8-1.

Cody Beckman started the bottom of the seventh inning in relief of Shuckers starter Jesus Castillo. Castillo had one of his best starts of the season, going 6.0 innings, two hits, one walk, seven strikeouts, and one earned run.

Troy Bacon made his team-leading 22nd appearance as he started the top of the eighth inning. Spanberger added to the Shuckers lead with an RBI double in the top of the eighth inning. He scored two batters later on an RBI single by Ryan Aguilar. After a walk, Mitchell delivered an RBI single to centerfield. Fry delivered an RBI single two batters later, and Mitch Longo followed with an RBI walk to extend the lead to 13-1.

Justin Dean was unable to reach base safely as his 15 game on-base streak came to an end.

The M-Braves will try to end the seven-game losing streak on Sunday afternoon at Trustmark Park. LHP Hayden Deal (2-2, 4.00) will make his team-best 14th start against Biloxi RHP Noah Zavolas (3-5, 4.95). The first pitch is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com , and MiLB.tv.

Sunday’s Promotions:

Autism Awareness Day: Join us for a special day at Trustmark Park on Sunday, July 25 as we wear special jerseys to auction off, raising awareness, and funds for TEAAM!

Sunday Family Funday: Enjoy matinee baseball every Sunday at Trustmark Park and take advantage of fun activities for the entire family. Kids 14-and-under will have the opportunity to run the bases after the game, presented by Game on Wheels.