Six Indians gain preseason attention



Lee Adams/LetsGoICC.com

Fulton, Miss. (LetsGoICC.com) – Six members of the Itawamba Community College football program have caught the attention of some junior college publications this preseason with five selected to the JCGridiron watchlist, and one named to a preseason all-American-style list from College Football America.

Peyton Rea (Madison), Corley Hooper (Ecru), Jon’Tavious Lane (Marks), Jaquon Lott (Marks) and Tyrique Howard (Independence) were named to the JCGridiron (Rivals.com) Preseason Watch Lists for their respective positions.

Rea, who was named to the Safety Watch List, is coming off a 2020 season where he had 33 tackles and two interceptions.

Hooper was selected to the Outside Linebacker Watch List and led the Indians in tackles last season with 58. He also had seven tackles for loss for 34 yards and one fumble recovery.

Lane played in two games for the Indians last season and was named to the Offensive Tackle Watch List. The 6’5, 295-pound lineman is shaping up to be a big part of the Indians’ offense.

Lott and Howard were named to the Defensive Tackle Watch List. Lott finished last season with 10 tackles while Howard, a University of Alabama-Birmingham verbal commit, had 11 tackles, five for loss from 37 yards, two sacks and a forced fumble.

RJ Wilson (Independence) was named to College Football America’s Preseason Starting Lineup as a kick returner. Wilson had 10 kick returns for 240 yards last season while also contributing to the offense as a running back. According to a press release, the Preseason Starting Lineup is College Football America’s version of an all-American team.

